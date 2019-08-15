If you've noticed your garbage or recycling left sitting at the curb, the County of Simcoe says it's because of a worker shortage.

According to Rob McCullough, director of solid waste management for the County, it's an industry problem that hits during July and August. "Lack of labour, lack of drivers, lack of mechanics and that all conspires during the summer," he says.

Two additional companies have been hired to assist with keeping on schedule. Crews are prioritizing garbage and compost pick up so the recycling may be left waiting.

The County says residents should still have all three bins out by 7 a.m. and leave it out until 8 p.m. on their scheduled pick up days.

The County says that because of the worker shortage, it has cancelled this year's curbside collection of electronics that was scheduled to happen on Sept. 16th to 27th.

Those items can be dropped off at a County waste management facility free of charge any time.