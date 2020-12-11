BARRIE, ONT. -- Three people were arrested during a police raid in Orillia on Thursday, where officers said they seized nearly $100,000 worth of drugs.

Provincial police said cocaine, fentanyl, cannabis and over $7,000 cash were found at the Dunn Avenue home as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

A 27-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Orillia, face a slew of charges, including drug trafficking, drug possession, possession of stolen property over $5,000, among others.

The pair was released with a future court date.

Additionally, police charged a 36-year-old Orillia man with possession of cocaine. He was also released with a January court date.