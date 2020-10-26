BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police announced Friday night that the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit pulled a body from a pond in Bradford believed to be 15-year-old Siem Zerezghi, who went missing one week ago.

Acting Deputy Chief John Van Dyke with South Simcoe Police said searchers found items believed to belong to the Bradford District High School student in the area of Professor Day Drive and the 8th Line Friday afternoon. Divers were called to the site shortly afterward.

The recovery team found the body not far from where Siem was last seen on security footage at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, heading north on Longview Avenue in Bradford.

Police say they have notified the teen's family of the tragic discovery.

"This is not the outcome that anyone was hoping for, especially his family," said Sgt. Dave Phillips. "They are just overwhelmed by the community's support."

Siem and his family moved to the area two years ago, and on Thursday, his father and sister issued an emotional plea for his return that resonated with residents, like Judith Brown, who offered to help in the search.

"I'm a mom. I have two boys. I saw his sister and his dad, and it brought me to tears. Like, I haven't cried for a long time, but when I saw them pleading, begging for him to come home, it just broke my heart," she said.

"We are worried about you. We love you and we miss you. Please come home." Family of missing #Bradford teen Siem Zerezghi makes emotional plea. Older sister Ruta Zerezghi and father Andmariam Hailemichael speak to media. #FindSiem #missing pic.twitter.com/d364VbDLOS — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) October 29, 2020

Investigators urge residents to check their security footage for anything that could assist in the case and set up an evidence portal where the public can upload videos and images.

Despite the tragic turn of events, police still have many unanswered questions.

"The investigation is going to go on for many weeks," said Phillips.

South Simcoe Police urge anyone with information to call 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, or contact Crime Stoppers.