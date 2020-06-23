BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe County continues to see a jump in COVID-19 cases with 11 new infections reported on Tuesday.

The new cases include a boy in Barrie and a girl in Springwater, both reported to be under the age of 10.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has had a total of 575 confirmed cases of the virus, including 36 deaths and 467 recoveries.

Meanwhile, more people are taking advantage of testing at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's drive-thru clinic in Barrie.

Officials with the hospital say 139 people were tested on Monday, up from 77 just one week ago.

Since June 9th, the drive-thru testing clinic at RVH has been open for anyone wanting to be tested, regardless of symptoms.

Provincially, Ontario reported its highest number of cases in the past 10 days at 216 new cases.

There were also 10 more deaths confirmed today across Ontario, including the province's first COVID-19-related death in a person under the age of 20.