Canadians have another chance to get some free Tim Hortons coffee and other prizes.

Tim Hortons has launched a special edition of its popular “Roll Up The Rim To Win” contest that runs until July 21, to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

The promotion features the regular selection of food and drink prizes offered during the winter contest.

The company has also added an “Ultimate Canadian Vacation” worth $10,000. The winner can choose where they want to go and what they want to see.

With files from CTVNews.ca.