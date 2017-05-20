Featured
Firefighter injured in townhouse blaze in Tottenham
Published Saturday, May 20, 2017 8:17PM EDT
A New Tecumseth firefighter was sent to hospital after a roof collapsed at a townhouse fire in Tottenham.
“We did have a partial collapse of the ceiling on the second floor of the adjoining unit so we did have one of our firefighters transported to hospital for assessment,” said New Tecumseth Fire Chief Dan Heydon. “He was conscious and talking to us, so we’re getting him checked out and making sure he’s ok.”
The fire broke out on Gunning Crescent shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.
When crews arrived flames and thick black smoke were shooting through the roof the home and spread to the adjoining townhome.
“it appears the fire started somewhere in the main floor, progressed at that point to the second floor and then to the roof structure,” said Heydon. “It looks like it went up the roof and into the attic.”
Crews from three New Tecumseth fire stations responded.
Three homes were evacuated.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there is no damage estimate.
