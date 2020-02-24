BARRIE -- A 25-year-old Brampton man accused of trying to avoid a R.I.D.E. check by pulling a U-turn into oncoming traffic in Caledon has been charged.

According to Caledon O.P.P., the driver attempted to turn around before the spot check on the Highway 410 ramp on Sunday night.

Police say he drove the wrong way into traffic along the highway towards Old School Road, where officers were able to stop the vehicle safely.

The driver faces a dangerous driving charge.

He is scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court to answer to the charge in April.

No details were provided on why the driver felt it necessary to avoid the R.I.D.E. check.