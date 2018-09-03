

CTV Barrie





Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for Labour Day Monday.

What's open on Labour Day:

Tanger Outlet, Vaughan Mills Mall, Orillia Square Mall and Upper Canada Mall

Movie theatres

Most restaurants

Some grocery stores and pharmacies. You can search for local pharmacies and clinics here

Canada's Wonderland

What's closed on Labour Day:

Georgian Mall

LCBO stores

Beer Stores

Most banks

Most federal, municipal, and provincial buildings

Post offices

Transit: