Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for Labour Day Monday.

What's open on Labour Day:

  • Tanger Outlet, Vaughan Mills Mall, Orillia Square Mall and Upper Canada Mall
  • Movie theatres
  • Most restaurants
  • Some grocery stores and pharmacies. You can search for local pharmacies and clinics here
  • Canada's Wonderland

What's closed on Labour Day:

  • Georgian Mall
  • LCBO stores
  • Beer Stores
  • Most banks
  • Most federal, municipal, and provincial buildings
  • Post offices

Transit:

  • Barrie Transit will run on Sunday service
  • Orillia Transit will have no service
  • Midland Transit will have no service
  • YRT/VIVA will operate on Sunday schedule
  • GO Transit will be running
  • Other transit services will operate on reduced hours