What's open and closed for Labour Day
(CTV Ottawa file photo)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 3, 2018 11:12AM EDT
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for Labour Day Monday.
What's open on Labour Day:
- Tanger Outlet, Vaughan Mills Mall, Orillia Square Mall and Upper Canada Mall
- Movie theatres
- Most restaurants
- Some grocery stores and pharmacies. You can search for local pharmacies and clinics here
- Canada's Wonderland
What's closed on Labour Day:
- Georgian Mall
- LCBO stores
- Beer Stores
- Most banks
- Most federal, municipal, and provincial buildings
- Post offices
Transit:
- Barrie Transit will run on Sunday service
- Orillia Transit will have no service
- Midland Transit will have no service
- YRT/VIVA will operate on Sunday schedule
- GO Transit will be running
- Other transit services will operate on reduced hours