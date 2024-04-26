BARRIE
Barrie

    • Pedestrian struck by CP train in Alliston

    A Canadian Pacific train travels along train tracks in Simcoe County. (CTV News Barrie) A Canadian Pacific train travels along train tracks in Simcoe County. (CTV News Barrie)
    A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a train.

    Police received a call about the incident in Alliston at 2:10 a.m. on the 5 Sideroad and County Road 10 near Line 3.

    ORNGE airlifted a 46-year-old New Tecumseth man to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

    OPP officer Jacquelyn Beaulieu said he is suffering from "life-altering injuries."

    CP Rail is taking over the investigation from the OPP.

    All roads have since reopened.

