Pedestrian struck by CP train in Alliston

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a train.

Police received a call about the incident in Alliston at 2:10 a.m. on the 5 Sideroad and County Road 10 near Line 3.

ORNGE airlifted a 46-year-old New Tecumseth man to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

OPP officer Jacquelyn Beaulieu said he is suffering from "life-altering injuries."

CP Rail is taking over the investigation from the OPP.

All roads have since reopened.