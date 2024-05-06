Clearview council moves home to accessible digs

There's a new look and feel in Clearview's council chambers.

The renovations undertaken to remove accessibility barriers and modernize Clearview Township’s council chambers have been completed.

"On behalf of the members of Clearview Township council, I am pleased to see our public chambers have been renovated to better serve our community," said Mayor Doug Measures.

"The immediate difference you will see in the renovated council chambers is that all persons are on the same level. Our council looks forward to future meetings with citizens in a comfortable respectful environment," said Measures.

The renovations adhere to the Ontario Building Code and Clearview's Facility Accessibility Design Standards (FADS) for the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) compliance and include:

Placing the council dais on floor level to remove the need for ramps.

Moving the dais out from the outer wall to provide a minimum of 1100 mm turning radius and a maximum of 1300 mm.

Separating staff desks from the larger dais to provide additional access to Council and staff seating.

Placing the presenter podium in the centre of the room to allow for barrier-free access and to remove obstacles in the public seating section.

Removing the bi-fold doors from the back portion of the Chambers to allow for the flow of a larger room space.

Updating all the lighting to allow for better illumination for meeting purposes.

Replacing the main entrance doors to the Chambers with a barrier-free accessible door with a push button.

Adding built-in storage for additional tables so they are not impeding the path of travel.

Clearview council meetings will move from the North Hall at the Stayner Community Centre, where they have resided since January 29, back to the council chambers at the Administration Centre on May 13.