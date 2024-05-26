Barrie Public Library's annual spring book sale returns

The Barrie Public Library held its annual Big Spring Book Sale this weekend.

The multi-day sale, held at the downtown branch from May 24-26, allowed readers to refresh their home collections with pre-loved titles while supporting their public library.

Last year's event drew in hundreds of readers of all ages from across the city and raised over $4,000 to support the library's advancement in the community.

The event was made possible by volunteers who sorted books, collected funds, and refreshed tables as inventory sold. Volunteers featured a mix of materials removed from the library's collection and community donations.

The library could not accept textbooks, encyclopedias, or oversized coffee table books.

All proceeds from the book sale will go to the library and help to fund and plan for future branches.

Patrons were encouraged to bring their bags to the sale or purchase a reusable library bag for two dollars.