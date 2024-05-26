Hike and Bike fundraiser for hospice returns to Collingwood

The Hike and Bike fundraiser returned to Collingwood on Sunday.

The event kicked off at 9:30 a.m. at the Collingwood Curling Club, raising money for Hospice Georgian Triangle.

The hospice in Collingwood offers empathetic assistance to individuals coping with life-limiting illnesses, along with respite care, pain management, and symptom management.

Additionally, it extends support for grieving and bereavement to families and those affected by a diagnosis and loss.

The event commenced with a performance by the Beinn Gorm Highlanders as participants traversed the Collingwood trails and proceeded along the picturesque shore of Georgian Bay.

Participants were allowed to either trek six kilometres or embark on a biking journey spanning six or 20 kilometres.

The flagship event aims to raise $175,000, with the money raised supporting patients and their families so that they can access hospice palliative care services at no cost.