Royal Canadian Legion branch to open in Wasaga Beach

The town of Wasaga Beach celebrated the upcoming opening of a new Royal Canadian Legion branch on Saturday.

Legion Branch 645 is the first to open in Ontario in 19 years and the first in the South Georgian Bay region in 70 years.

Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith expressed his pride and pleasure in having the new Legion in town, emphasizing the significance of the Royal Canadian Legion as a cornerstone in the country and predicting its role as a cornerstone of the town of Wasaga Beach.

The new Legion aims to serve as a gathering place for veterans while also focusing on fostering youth programs, raising funds for important causes, aiding those in need, and providing a space for community celebrations.

Marc Séguin, a retired veteran and Wasaga Beach resident, was sworn in as the first president of Branch 645. Séguin highlighted their commitment to reaching out to younger veterans and community members, emphasizing the crucial role of the community in shaping the perception of what the Legion represents.

The following steps for Branch 645 include fundraising and announcing a permanent address in Wasaga Beach.

The town has identified a location for the new Legion, with plans to discuss and publicize it in council on June 4th.

The official opening of the new Legion is expected to follow shortly thereafter.

This historic day is bringing great excitement and anticipation to the Wasaga Beach community, with the new Legion poised to make a significant impact on veterans and residents alike.