Community unites for 12th annual 'Walk for Suicide Awareness' in Barrie

Dozens participated in the 12th annual Walk for Suicide Awareness event on Saturday.

The walk, which kicked off at Shacks World, a Barrie-based community center, drew many supporters looking to raise funds for the Simcoe County Suicide Awareness Council.

The event provided a platform for participants to come together and show solidarity, offering support and understanding to those who have been affected by suicide.

Bernadette Ramsay-Copeland, Chair of the Simcoe County Suicide Awareness Council, emphasized the importance of involving high school students in conversations about suicide, encouraging open dialogue and highlighting the various choices individuals can make when facing tough times.

"Life is really tough right now, but we can work through this together and find another way," said Ramsay-Copeland.

Last year, the walk received a generous $10,000 donation from T-D Bank in Alliston.

As the community continues to come together to raise awareness, the significance of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 remains at the forefront of their efforts.