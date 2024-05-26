Simcoe County residents unite to support those with multiple sclerosis

On Sunday, residents from Simcoe County gathered in Barrie to show their support for those with multiple sclerosis.

More than 300 participants participated in the annual walk that began at 11 a.m. at Heritage Park.

This significant event, one of many across the province, was a crucial step towards raising $130,000 to support the 20,000 people in Ontario affected by the disease through vital research and programs.

The event drew attention to the disease that currently has no cure, as the condition impacts close to 90,000 Canadians.