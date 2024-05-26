BARRIE
Barrie

    • Coldwater Lions Club annual duck race returns

    Ducks float down the Coldwater river for the annual Coldwater Lions Club annual duck race on May 25. 2024, (Courtesy: Bytetel). Ducks float down the Coldwater river for the annual Coldwater Lions Club annual duck race on May 25. 2024, (Courtesy: Bytetel).
    The annual Coldwater Duck Race, hosted by the Coldwater Lions Club, took place on Saturday.

    The event, which has been a staple since its establishment in 2008, began at 11 a.m. with an array of kids' games and vendors delighting the crowd in downtown Coldwater.

    A total of 54 prizes were up for grabs for those who purchased a duck for $5, with the top prize amounting to $3,000 and 49 other monetary prizes ranging from $1,450 to $200.

    Following the morning activities, a parade took place at 12:30 pm, leading up to the main event at 2 pm, where 7,000 ducks raced down the Coldwater River from the Coldwater Grain Mill to the finish line bridge on Reinbird St.

    The community came together in support of the event, as numerous local businesses generously contributed to the duck race prize pool.

    The race raised more than $35,000 for the Coldwater Lions Club.

    All proceeds from the event will benefit local minor sports organizations and community events.

