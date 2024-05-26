BARRIE
Barrie

    • Multi-vehicle crash in Orangeville

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    Share

    OPP is investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Orangeville on Sunday.

    According to the Ontario Provincial Police, it happened on County Road 3 between County Road 23 and 19th Line.

    The OPP closed County Road 3 between County Road 23 and 19th Line and County Road 11 between County Road 109 and Old Carriage Road as a result of the crash; however, both roads have reopened.

    OPP has not provided details on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Some birds may use 'mental time travel,' study finds

    Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News