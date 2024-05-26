Multi-vehicle crash in Orangeville

OPP is investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Orangeville on Sunday.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, it happened on County Road 3 between County Road 23 and 19th Line.

The OPP closed County Road 3 between County Road 23 and 19th Line and County Road 11 between County Road 109 and Old Carriage Road as a result of the crash; however, both roads have reopened.

OPP has not provided details on whether anyone was injured in the crash.