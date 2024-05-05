BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person injured in rollover crash in Barrie

    Single-vehicle rollover in Barrie, Ont, on May 4, 2024 (Courtesy: Serafino Mastroianni). Single-vehicle rollover in Barrie, Ont, on May 4, 2024 (Courtesy: Serafino Mastroianni).
    One person is in hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Barrie on Saturday.

    According to Barrie fire officials, the rollover happened on Empire Drive at 4:20 p.m.

    Police have not provided an update on the individuals condition, or information on how many people were in the van at the time of the crash.

    The investigation continues.

