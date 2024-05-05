BARRIE
Barrie

    • Bradford man charged with impaired driving on 400

    A red pickup truck getting towed (Source: OPP Highway Safety Division/X) A red pickup truck getting towed (Source: OPP Highway Safety Division/X)
    A Bradford man has been arrested and charged with impaired driving on Highway 400.

    The OPP Highway Safety Division stated early Sunday morning that an Aurora OPP officer observed a vehicle driving 'erratically' in the northbound direction near King Road.

    A 53-year-old man from Bradford was arrested and charged with impaired driving - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus). His license was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

    He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

