Bradford man charged with impaired driving on 400

A Bradford man has been arrested and charged with impaired driving on Highway 400.

The OPP Highway Safety Division stated early Sunday morning that an Aurora OPP officer observed a vehicle driving 'erratically' in the northbound direction near King Road.

A 53-year-old man from Bradford was arrested and charged with impaired driving - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus). His license was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.