80-year-old Ont. man to face jury in historical sexual assault case involving children

A trial date has been set for an Ontario senior facing allegations of historical sexual offences involving children.

Harvey Kenneth Jackson, a now 80-year-old man from Pefferlaw, faces 13 counts of sexual assault, sexual interference and gross indecency stemming from alleged incidents dating back to the early 80s.

Court documents reveal Jackson is accused of committing crimes with two children between 1983 to 1985 and again between 1994 to 1995.

Police said the alleged incidents involved girls between eight and 11 years old.

Police released images of Harvey Kenneth Jackson as a senior and from the 1980s after charging him in historical sexual offences investigation involving children. (Source: York Regional Police)

York Regional Police launched an investigation in May last year following allegations from two complainants claiming they were sexually assaulted by the same individual when they were kids. Subsequent inquiries led to the identification of a third victim, who was allegedly assaulted in 2019.

Jackson, who has lived or worked in various locations including Georgina, Sprucedale, Cambridge, Oshawa, and Michigan, was arrested last June. He is represented by Toronto criminal defence lawyer Chris Murphy who declined to comment on the case.

Investigators suspect there may be additional victims and released images of Jackson from the 80s. They urge anyone with information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

The allegations against Harvey Kenneth Jackson have not been tested in court.

The jury trial is scheduled for May 2025.