Two Brampton men busted for alleged drug trafficking in Wasaga beach

An early January drug investigation netted police an alleged drug trafficker.

Huronia West provincial police executed a search warrant at two Wasaga Beach residences simultaneously on April 25.

During the search, officers seized a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, indicative of drug trafficking. Police also seized a weapon.

A 26-year-old Brampton man was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and another opioid, as well as two counts of trafficking.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood at a later date.

Five days later, police stopped a Brampton man while he was driving in Clearview Township, whom they believe was involved in drug trafficking.

A 21-year-old Brampton man was arrested and charged with several weapons offences along with other charges related to drug trafficking.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

If you have any information about crime in your community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) .

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.