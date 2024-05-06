BARRIE
Barrie

    • Two Brampton men busted for alleged drug trafficking in Wasaga beach

    Cocaine and fentanyl were seized in a Gravenhurst bust June 28, 2023 in this file photo. (Source: Internet) Cocaine and fentanyl were seized in a Gravenhurst bust June 28, 2023 in this file photo. (Source: Internet)
    Share

    An early January drug investigation netted police an alleged drug trafficker.

    Huronia West provincial police executed a search warrant at two Wasaga Beach residences simultaneously on April 25.

    During the search, officers seized a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, indicative of drug trafficking. Police also seized a weapon.

    A 26-year-old Brampton man was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and another opioid, as well as two counts of trafficking.

    The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood at a later date.

    Five days later, police stopped a Brampton man while he was driving in Clearview Township, whom they believe was involved in drug trafficking.

    A 21-year-old Brampton man was arrested and charged with several weapons offences along with other charges related to drug trafficking.

    The accused was held for a bail hearing.

    If you have any information about crime in your community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) .

    Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Avian flu: Risk to humans grows as outbreak spreads, warns expert

    H5N1 or avian flu is decimating wildlife around the world and is now spreading among cattle in the United States, sparking concerns about 'pandemic potential' for humans. Now a health expert is urging Canada to scale up surveillance north of the border.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News