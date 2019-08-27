Featured
Ten beer store locations across our region open on Labour Day for first time
Staff , CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 5:34PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 27, 2019 6:53PM EDT
The Beer Store will make history this long weekend by keeping its doors open for business on Labour Day.
Sixty-four select stores across the province will remain open for the statutory holiday this Monday.
Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The retailer will determine if there's an appetite for ale on future holidays based on sales from Monday.
In addition to testing its holiday sales, some beer stores will also be open an extra hour on Sunday.
Here is a list of the 10 locations across our region that will be open on Monday:
- 30 Anne St S, Barrie
- 640 Yonge St, Barrie
- 161 Young St, Alliston
- 18401 Yonge St, East Gwillimbury
- 415 First St, Collingwood
- 350 County Rd 93, Midland
- 275 Atherley Rd, Orillia
- 270 Broadway, Orangeville
- 1155 1st Ave E, Owen Sound
- 443 The Queensway S, Keswick
The Beer Store announcement comes amid contentious relations with the Ford government, which maintains alcohol is going to be sold at convenience stores.
The finance minister says he plans to meet with the heads of the three major breweries that own The Beer Store in hopes of finding common ground.
In an exclusive with CTV Barrie this afternoon, a government source says that meeting will happen after Labour Day.