

Staff , CTV Barrie





The Beer Store will make history this long weekend by keeping its doors open for business on Labour Day.

Sixty-four select stores across the province will remain open for the statutory holiday this Monday.

Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The retailer will determine if there's an appetite for ale on future holidays based on sales from Monday.

In addition to testing its holiday sales, some beer stores will also be open an extra hour on Sunday.

Here is a list of the 10 locations across our region that will be open on Monday:

30 Anne St S, Barrie

640 Yonge St, Barrie

161 Young St, Alliston

18401 Yonge St, East Gwillimbury

415 First St, Collingwood

350 County Rd 93, Midland

275 Atherley Rd, Orillia

270 Broadway, Orangeville

1155 1st Ave E, Owen Sound

443 The Queensway S, Keswick

The Beer Store announcement comes amid contentious relations with the Ford government, which maintains alcohol is going to be sold at convenience stores.

The finance minister says he plans to meet with the heads of the three major breweries that own The Beer Store in hopes of finding common ground.

In an exclusive with CTV Barrie this afternoon, a government source says that meeting will happen after Labour Day.