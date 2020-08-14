SUTTON, ONT. -- Emotions ran high as families gathered to protest outside the River Glen Nursing Home in Sutton on Friday morning.

As the province prepares to return control of the facility back to the owners, the family members of residents of the home expressed outrage.

"He didn't care the first time. Why is he going to care the second time," said Maureen McDermott who led the demonstration outside the Sutton home where 37 of the building's nearly 120 residents died after becoming infected with COVID-19.

By late May, 87 River Glen residents were infected with the virus. The Ford government forced its owner, ATK Care, to hand over management control to a team from Southlake Regional Health Centre for 90 days.

With the outbreak seemingly under control, ATK Care could be back in charge as early as August 24, according to Southlake management. "Southlake's staff will not be at the home day-to-day, but will continue to be available to support and provide advice to the home should the owner request assistance in the future," stated a Southlake spokesperson.

Those at the protest today demanded accountability and for Southlake's team remain.

"We can't keep failing our seniors. All these people who have raised their families, built their communities, worked for their country, fought for their country, and this is how we treat them? We should be ashamed," said Alexandria Batten, the granddaughter of a River Glen resident.

The office of the Ministry of Long Term Care told CTV News that, "The licensees of River Glen Haven will be permitted to resume management of the home when improvements to the management of COVID-19 have been demonstrated, and risks to resident and staff health and safety have been mitigated."

McDermott remains concerned for her 92-year-old mother inside. "If I had an option to take my mom out of here, I would. But I don't. And the same with a lot of other people. We're stuck. The system is broken. Doug Ford, get in here and fix it," she demanded.