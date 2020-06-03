SUTTON, ONT. -- As Southlake Regional Health Centre takes over management at River Glen Haven Extended Care Facility in Sutton, families are demanding answers.

The long-term care home was devastated by a COVID-19 outbreak that has claimed the lives of at least 32 residents.

Maureen McDermott wants to know what is being done to ensure her 92-year-old mother survives the outbreak that infected 87 of the 119 residents inside River Glen.

"I have to have faith that what is happening in there is keeping my mom safe and healthy, and in her best interest," McDermott says.

She is left to place blind faith, as she calls it, in the hands of Southlake CEO Arden Krystal and her staff, who are promising better communication with those on the outside.

"We're going to be calling resident's families this week, and we just ask for a little bit of patience," Krystal says.

The CEO is working with two managers inside the facility to assemble a team to battle the outbreak, including bringing in a special cleaning team this week.

"Not all homes have been set up to do that," she explains.

The former nurse says the home's beds were too close together in the rooms, making the spread of the virus almost impossible to prevent.

Meanwhile, McDermott is hopeful for regular updates.

"After two months, after a takeover that's been mandated by the government and promises to make communication, there's no way that I should have that kind of stress."

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. at River Glen Haven for families to mourn the loss of loved ones and to pray for those still fighting the virus.