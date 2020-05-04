NEWMARKET -- Sherrie Fraser's mother Susan is one of 119 residents at River Glen Haven in Sutton, where the health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak.

With 25 residents and 12 staff members currently infected at the nursing home, Sherrie fears her mother could be next.

"I'm going to lose my mother to COVID-19," she says.

Fraser's 67-year-old mother has lived at the facility since the fall.

She has cognitive issues after suffering a neck injury 12 years ago.

Fraser says her mother is located on the same floor as residents with dementia and other impairments, who come and go from her room.

"She's just having such a hard time saying to the residents coming into her room, that are not supposed to be there - who are infected - telling them to get out and having no nurses there. No staff there to help redirect those individuals."

There are outbreaks at 39 facilities in York Region, including River Glen.

Facilities in Newmarket and Aurora have experienced at least 20 resident deaths with COVID-19.

According to York Region Public Health, Chartwell Aurora has had 35 residents, and nine staff members test positive. Nine residents have since died. Chartwell says there are currently 26 residents with COVID-19.

The worst-hit facility in Newmarket, according to the health unit, is Revera Living's Mackenzie Place on George Street, where 77 of the building's 93 residents have the virus. Ten have died.

In a statement provided to CTV News, Revera stated that next week, Southlake Regional Health Centre would provide support to Mackenzie Place.

Support Sherri Fraser desperately wants to see for her mother.

"My mother has nothing but good things to say about the staff, but you can't carry on when you do not have the volume of staff that should be there."

More than 400 residents across facilities in York region have tested positive for COVID-19, and at least one in five has died.