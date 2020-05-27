BARRIE -- The death toll continues to rise at the River Glen Haven long-term care home in Sutton.

According to the York Region Public Health Unit, 23 residents have died at the facility due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The health unit also confirms 84 of the home's 119 residents are infected with the virus, along with 30 staff members.

After the province implemented mandatory management orders for the facility, a team from Southlake Regional Health Centre has been appointed to take over management for at least the next 90 days.

The team will work to contain the virus and support the seniors' home if it continues to spread.