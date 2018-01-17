

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Students and staff at a local high school are coming together to support one of their own after a devastating house fire last week.

Many people at St. Theresa’s Catholic High School in Midland donned the colour blue on Wednesday to show support for the Stanley family.

“It's definitely great seeing the support we're getting from the community with everything that's going on and I bet they'll really appreciate it,” says Broden Byers, a friend of Carson Stanley.

Flames broke out in the Stanley family home in the Waubaushene area on Jan. 8.

Connor Stanley, who attends St. Theresa’s, pulled his younger brother Carson from the burning building.

Their mother, Teri Stanley, used her body to shield her youngest son Cormac from the fire. They were rescued by firefighters.

All four family members were rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The grandfather of the boys was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officials have said that the fire started near a Christmas tree.

A get well card was signed on Wednesday for the brothers.

Carson, 15, is still in critical condition. His father says he's had eight surgeries so far, with severe burns on most of his body. Connor is also recovering from surgery.

Their mother remains in critical condition. But 8-year-old Cormac was just released from Sick Kids.

Staff and students raised more than $5,000 for the Stanley family.