SUTTON, ONT. -- Deep cleaning is underway at River Glen Haven Extended Care Facility in Sutton, where 33 residents have passed away from COVID-19.

Southlake Regional Health Centre assumed control of the beleaguered long-term care facility last month after the provincial government decided to hand over management from owner ATK Care for a minimum of 90 days.

Initial observations from Southlake staff found beds and living quarters were too close to one another, making the spread of infection nearly impossible to stop.

Eighty-eight of the building’s 119 residents have become infected with COVID-19. At least 33 staff members have also tested positive.

“It’s really, really hard on everybody,” said Gayle Seddon, Southlake Regional Health Centre’s Executive, currently in charge of management at River Glen Haven.

“One of the key things we’ve had to do is get down to what is good infection control, what is proper PPE, regardless of what you were told yesterday, this is how we’re going to do things going forward,” said Seddon.

Management staff from Southlake have been inside the facility for nearly two months since the outbreak began.

Southlake officials have trained nurses, support workers and staff members on how to wear and dispose of personal protective equipment properly and other health and safety practices.

Ravaged by infection, the building currently has at least four active cases. According to Seddon, 47 people have recovered,

Though most of the employees affected are better, Southlake is planning to hire at least 25 people to alleviate staffing shortages.

A sign outside the facility lists opportunities from nurses to dietary staff and housekeepers.

An outside company has been hired to give the building thorough disinfection, which is expected to continue throughout the week.

Families have been scheduled to meet with loved ones and staff via telephone and virtual settings.

Seddon says they have iPads to help residents and their families connect and share information with caregivers.

“We’re starting to look at ways we can support the staff differently, ways that when we get out of this outbreak, we can have some type of experience that helps people come to terms, helps people heal, helps people understand what happened,” said Seddon.

A candlelight vigil was held by families last week to honour the lives lost and hope to see loved ones who have recovered from the virus.