Suspect wanted in armed robbery in Bradford
A South Simcoe police car can be see on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 3:04PM EDT
A man is wanted for an overnight armed robbery at a gas station in Bradford near Highway 400.
South Simcoe Police say they need the public’s help to identify the suspect who they say robbed a Husky station around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
According to an employee, the man entered the store with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash. After getting the money, the employee says the thief left the store in a black sedan-type car.
The employee was uninjured.
Police are looking for a white man, between 25 to 28 years old with a thin build. He is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and clean shaven. The suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweater and jeans.