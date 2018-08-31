

CTV Barrie





A man is wanted for an overnight armed robbery at a gas station in Bradford near Highway 400.

South Simcoe Police say they need the public’s help to identify the suspect who they say robbed a Husky station around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to an employee, the man entered the store with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash. After getting the money, the employee says the thief left the store in a black sedan-type car.

The employee was uninjured.

Police are looking for a white man, between 25 to 28 years old with a thin build. He is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and clean shaven. The suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweater and jeans.