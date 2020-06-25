BARRIE, ONT. -- There are 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Simcoe Muskoka, including five in Barrie.

Bradford has three new cases, two were reported in Muskoka Lakes, New Tecumseth has one connected to a workplace and Innisfil has one.

The majority of all COVID cases are from the Barrie and south Simcoe areas, including two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

The Stayner Care Centre and Simcoe Manor in Beeton are currently dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

The health unit's associate medical officer of health said the jump in cases could be linked to increased testing across the region. He added that there is no evidence at this point to suspect Phase 2 is the cause of the new cases.

To find an assessment centre near you to be tested for COVID-19, click here.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported its second consecutive day of fewer than 200 cases on Thursday.

The province has 189 new infections, bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 34,205. Since that time, more than 29,000 have recovered.