New school to be built in Penetanguishene

Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce was in Simcoe County on Wednesday to announce $17.1 million in funding for a new school in Penetanguishene.

The Protestant Separate School Board consists of a single school, Burkevale Protestant Separate School, that has been bursting at the seams.

Two years ago, hundreds gathered to protest after the Ford government denied several grant applications for a new school in Penetanguishene.

The school's gym had been converted into a classroom and changerooms into sensory spaces. The board noted its 350 students were sharing the school's two restrooms.

"Our government's commitment to investing in a new state-of-the-art school for Burkevale facing challenges of overcrowding and aging infrastructure is a momentous step forward. This initiative will not only improve student learning but also provide essential space for our dedicated staff and students, fostering an environment conducive to success," stated MPP for Simcoe North Jill Dunlop.

"This has been a decade in the making, and I’ve got to tell you it is emotional because this is about recreating a new beginning for your community and for your kids. It is why we do this. It is why we make sure young people have an opportunity to learn in a modern school," Lecce said.

The province said the new school would be home to 363 student spaces.

Burkevale was originally built in 1882, and then torn down and rebuilt in 1965.