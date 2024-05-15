Barrie's Southshore Community Centre to be renamed

The Southshore Community Centre in Barrie will be given a new name to honour a retired Brigadier General who served over half a century in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Mayor Alex Nuttall announced Wednesday that the waterfront centre would be renamed the General John Hayter Southshore Community Centre.

"I used to live across the street as a teenager, so I knew this building when it was built – I was here. So, it is sort of a second home for me in many ways," said Brig.-Gen. John Hayter at the event on Wednesday.

Hayter served in the CAF from 1951 to 2009 and has volunteered with local organizations, holding key leadership positions for over five decades.

"General Hayter is a pillar in our community," stated Nuttall. "His tireless efforts in supporting the military and volunteering have left an enduring mark on our city. Adding General Hayter's name to the Southshore Community Centre is one way we can recognize and say thanks to an incredible leader for his unwavering dedication to serving others and fostering community support."

Hayter said he was grateful for the recognition.

"To have a ceremony like this today in my honour is overwhelming. I mean, I've had lots of honours, but this tops them all," Hayter said. "Thanks to the people of Barrie for today, thank you."

The Southshore Community Centre is located along the city's waterfront on Lakeshore Drive between South Shore Park and Military Heritage Park. It is used for various events and functions, from weddings to conferences, banquets and meetings.