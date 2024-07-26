BARRIE
Barrie

    • Simcoe-Grey MPP lands new role at ministry of economic development

    MPP Simcoe-Grey Brian Anderson in this undated file image. (INTERNET) MPP Simcoe-Grey Brian Anderson in this undated file image. (INTERNET)
    MPP Simcoe-Grey Brian Saunderson has been named parliamentary assistant to Minister Vic Fedeli with the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade (MEDJCT).

    This new position is in addition to his current role as parliamentary assistant to Attorney General Doug Downey.

    "It's a privilege to support Minister Fedeli in this new role," said Saunderson.

    "I look forward to working with the MEDJCT team to grow our economy and bring more good paying jobs to Ontario, just like the historic Honda announcement made earlier this year in New Tecumseth."

    Saunderson, who assumes the role immediately, will work alongside his colleague, MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos, who is also a parliamentary assistant to the minister.

