    • Search warrant nets fake gun and drugs

    OPP cruiser - file image. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) OPP cruiser - file image. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)
    A search warrant executed at a home in Shelburne allowed police to seize a fake gun, drugs and cash.

    The Dufferin, Caledon and Nottawasaga Community Street Crime Units (CSCU) searched a residence on Friday.

    At the house, police found cash, a replica handgun, cell phones and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

    A 39-year-old Shelburne man was charged with possession and trafficking charges for cocaine, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and breach of a conditional sentence order.

    He was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville as he was breaching his conditional sentence. The male was also wanted by Barrie Police and Nottawasaga OPP on unrelated charges.

    If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS).

