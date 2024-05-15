Pickup truck crashes through guardrail along Highway 11 in Muskoka

Emergency crews were called to remove a pickup truck from a ditch along Highway 11 after a collision on Wednesday in Muskoka.

The truck plowed through the guardrail in the northbound lanes just north of Ravenscliffe Road in Huntsville.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

A tow truck lifted the banged-up vehicle out of the ditch and over the guardrail. Police closed one lane to traffic for the truck removal.

Crews will need to repair the damaged guardrail.

There is no word on the cause of the collision or if any charges are pending.