Airshow to take flight over Kempenfelt Bay this summer

The Barrie Airshow is set to take flight above Kempenfelt Bay this summer.

"The economic impact major events like the Barrie Airshow have on our community is massive and we are honoured to be hosting the event once again," said Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall.

Last year, more than 20 people underwent rigorous training to perfect the aerial performance, which drew large crowds to Kempenfelt Bay's shores to see fan favourites, including the famous Snowbirds.

The Barrie Air Show featuring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds takes place over Kempenfelt Bay at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (David Erskine/CTV News)

This year's show, presented by Pratt Homes, will honour the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force and is expected to attract an even larger crowd of enthusiasts and families from across Canada.

Watchers can expect to see Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the CF-18 Demonstration Team, the Canadian Armed Forces SkyHawks Parachute Team, and the CH-146 Griffon helicopters demonstration teams.

Two jets fly over the City of Barrie, Ont., as part of the Barrie Airshow on Sat., June 10, 2023.

This two-day event will kick off on Sat., June 15.

The community can partake in various activities like static displays by CFB Borden, live music, a free movie screening of Memphis Belle, a drone show hosted at Meridian Place and a special appearance from Mayor Alex Nuttall.

The City of Barrie, the Canadian Forces Base Borden (CFB), the County of Simcoe, Lake Simcoe Regional Airport, and the Downtown Barrie BIA came together to plan the weekend's event.

More performers will be announced in the coming weeks