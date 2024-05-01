Wife brings $267K RVH lottery win home to her husband

A resident of Barrie was all smiles after taking home a big lottery win to her husband.

Lorana Wagg won 267 thousand dollars in the 50/50 draw at the Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) in support of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The draw was held on April, 25.

As a regular supporter of RVH, Lorna says it truly is a win-win for her, as RVH helped her husband in a time of need.

"Without RVH my husband wouldn’t even be here. He got really sick a few years ago and they certainly helped save his life. It’s nice to not have to travel to get help," said Wagg.

The Auxiliary fundraising proceeds directly support RVH patients and the NICU expansion project. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is expanding its facilities by adding separate care rooms, which will provide patients with increased privacy.

Lorna and her husband Larry plan on using a portion of their winnings to go on a few vacations.