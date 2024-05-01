Trial set for suspect in 1994 Barrie murder case

For nearly 30 years the family of Katherine Janeiro has waited for justice in her murder case.

In 1994, over Thanksgiving weekend, Janeiro's life was cut short, her body was discovered in her Barrie apartment.

The man who police say killed Janeiro and left her body for friends to find, Robert MacQueen aka Bruce Ellis, will stand trial for her murder.

Ellis, now 61, was arrested by Barrie police on January 13, 2021, in Barrie’s south end and charged initially with first-degree murder, 26 years after Janeiro’s death.

Police said a tip in 2020 led them to Ellis, marking a breakthrough in the long-standing case.

Last summer, the accused was released on bail under strict conditions, including wearing an ankle monitor.

His lawyer Mary Cremer told CTV News Ellis "has always steadfastly maintained his innocence. He has a very loving and supportive family and a strong network of friends who are supporting him while he goes through the court process."

Janeiro, who was 20 years old at the time of her death, suffered multiple stab wounds, with injuries inflicted upon her face and body.

According to investigators, there was no sign of forced entry, leading police to believe early in the investigation she knew her attacker.

For years, despite efforts from Barrie police and the OPP, the case went unsolved.

Police said Ellis was surprised to be arrested.

"As you can appreciate, 26 years had passed. That's a lot of looking over your shoulder, wondering if today is the day," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services spokesperson, of the 2021 arrest.

At the time of her death, police said Janeiro was involved in the drug trade. Her then two-year-old daughter was staying with her parents the night she died.

Janeiro’s parents, who for years waited for their daughter’s killer to be found and brought to justice, passed away about 10 years ago.

The seven-week trial is scheduled to begin in September.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.