    • Police in Barrie warn residents of possible weapon missing in neighbourhood

    A police cruiser is pictured in a Barrie, Ont., neighbourhood. (CTV News) A police cruiser is pictured in a Barrie, Ont., neighbourhood. (CTV News)
    Residents in a Barrie neighbourhood are being asked to check their property for suspicious substances or weapons.

    Barrie Police did not provide any additional details, however, they are asking residents who live on or near Dunlop Street, Henry Street, or Boys Streets to check their property for the items police believe may have been discarded.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police.

