BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police say a hiker found the body of a Gravenhurst man who disappeared nearly six months ago.

Justin Evans was last seen on Dec. 12, 2020, in the Kilworthy area of Gravenhurst.

Police say a hiker found his remains in the small community of Kilworthy, south of Gravenhurst.

Police charged 70-year-old Kenneth McKinney of Gravenhurst with obstructing justice. He was released from police custody with a future court date.

Evans's family took to social media following his disappearance in December to plead with the public for information about his whereabouts.

"This takes away the tiniest hope that we had about him being out there," Evan's sister Kristen told CTV News. "It just feels like day one all over again," she said. "The emotions and the pain."

Police have not released details surrounding Evans' death.

The Muskoka Crime Unit is leading the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.