BARRIE -- After months of inconsistent recycling pickup in areas of Simcoe County, changes are on the way.

Starting in February, garbage and recycling collection will happen on alternating weeks.

"Resolving the impacts to waste collections and restoring consistency and predictability to pickup schedules are top priorities for County council and our staff," Warden George Cornell said.

The County has apologized for the delays residents have endured with collection pickup problems, blaming the issue on staffing challenges with the County's contractor.

The County said alternating weeks would resolve the matter while also mitigating the need to increase costs for an alternate solution.

What you need to know starting Feb. 3, 2020

Collection days will remain the same

Bins and bags need to be curbside by 7 a.m.

Green bin collection will continue to happen every week

Residents are no longer required to separate recycling into bins

The County said the changes would restore not only predictability but also encourage positive waste habits.

Each resident will be mailed a voucher for a free blue bin to help support the bi-weekly change.

These changes do not apply to Barrie and Orillia residents.