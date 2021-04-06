BARRIE, ONT. -- A Brampton man faces several charges of sexual assault following allegations by two teens who were employed by the man at businesses in Barrie and Alliston.

Nottawasaga provincial police say the incidents happened between December 2020 and February 2021 and involved two 17-year-olds.

The 50-year-old accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 29.

He faces four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation.

The OPP is investigating and urges anyone with information to come forward.

Additionally, police say anyone who believes they have been a victim of a similar crime to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.