BARRIE, ONT. -- A "significant winter storm" that could dump close to 30 cm of snow on some parts of the region is expected to move in on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for communities including Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Collingwood, Innisfil, and New Tecumseth.

Forecasters expect rain or snow to start falling Monday morning, flipping to straight snow by afternoon. There could be anywhere between 10 and 20 cm of snow piled up by Tuesday morning. The snow will keep coming down Wednesday. Snowfall totals along the southern shore of Georgian Bay could hit 30 cm.

Driving conditions could be dicey, especially Monday night into Tuesday. High winds could also be an issue in that time frame, with wind gusts of up 70 km/h possible, especially near Georgian Bay.

The coming storm is in sharp contrast to unseasonably warm conditions Sunday. In Barrie, people made the most of the last day of extended patios downtown as the mercury reached seven degrees under sunny skies.