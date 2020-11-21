BARRIE, ONT. -- Parts of Simcoe County could be waking up to as much as 25 cm of snow Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus. Those areas are expected to see 20-25 cm of fast-accumulating snow.

Communities including Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Collingwood, and Muskoka are expected to see less of a pileup, more in the range of 5-10 cm.

Snow first started to fall late Sunday afternoon, and forecasters expect it to keep coming down into early Monday.

Environment Canada cautions drivers that roads are slippery and visibility poor.

Crews in Innisfil are ready to move snow, but it could take a while.

"We have 13 plow trucks, three sidewalk trucks and 20 crew members who are ready to be out there," says Nicole Brown, the town's interim director of operations.

"It can take up to eight hours to do a full plow route, and so once arterials and mains are clean, we'll be out there in the residential streets taking care of those as well."