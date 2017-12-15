

CTV Barrie





It’s about to get easier to become a multi-unit landlord in Orillia.

The City of Orillia has decided to legalize more secondary suites in homes. It's approved a re-zoning plan which will mean more rental spaces may be on the market.

“Currently on our list we know of 146 properties with known or suspected illegal dwelling units," says Jill Lewis, senior city planner.

Right now, basement apartments with a permit are allowed anywhere in Orillia. However, only officially zoned properties are allowed to have more than two separate dwellings in the same home.

“Staff has recommended that a change to the zoning bylaw occur on the east side of Highway 11 for residential properties," says Lewis:

However, it's hoped the change to the zoning bylaws will make existing illegal rentals, legal, as long as they pass the proper inspections.

"We do look at things like, is there enough air circulation, is there enough natural light, natural ventilation," says Kelly Smith, chief building official.

Mayor Steve Clarke says he knows the city is growing. Once the re-zoning has been completed, he hopes it will increase the number of affordable living units.

“Then people can apply for a building permit and allow our building department and our fire department to go in and make sure there's proper egress, a proper way to get out in case there is an issue, and make they are living in a safe environment."

The city is hoping anyone with an illegal will come forward.