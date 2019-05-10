

CTV Barrie





The 11th Annual Radio for Cardiology radiothon in support of the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s cardiac care unit hit a major goal on Friday afternoon.

“Today at 2 p.m. we completed our $1-million pledge to Royal Victoria Hospital’s cardiac care centre,” said Mora Austin, General Manager of Radio and Television for Central and Northern Ontario for Bellmedia. “This new cardiac care centre at RVH will save lives, and that’s something we can all celebrate.”

Today was the final day of the two-day radiothon hosted by 104.1 The Dock and KICX 106.

They were aiming to help the hospital reach its one-million-dollar goal, and they did, thanks in large part to the support from the community.

The funds raised will go towards things like new cardiac care equipment and technology.