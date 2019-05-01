

It’s a major healthcare fundraiser for the region, and it’s hitting the airwaves.

KICX 106 and 104.1 The Dock have teamed up for the 11th annual two-day LIVE ‘Radio for Cardiology’ radiothon in support of the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre cardiac care unit.

With a goal of one-million-dollars, radio DJs are hoping the donations pour in. “We think this radiothon will put us over the edge, and we’re so super excited about that,” said Carey Moran, KICX 106.

Generous donations will help the hospital make strides in becoming an around-the-clock cardiac care centre by next year.

More than 1,600 people have undergone heart procedures at RVH, and during the radiothon, some of their stories will be broadcast.

RVH Foundation CEO Eric Dean said having this level of cardiac care right here at home is crucial. “When these cath labs are fully up and running, we’ll have full 24/7 hospital bypass to bring people straight from a cardiac event to RVH for care," he said. “It’s amazing to see the level of cardiac diagnostics, cardiac treatment all available to us here in Simcoe Muskoka.”

KICX 106 and 104.1 The Dock are broadcasting LIVE from RVH in Barrie today until 6 p.m. and Friday starting at 6 a.m.

Everyone is welcome to drop by at any time to open your heart and your wallets.

