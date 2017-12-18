

CTV Barrie





It may seem a bit early, but days after a snowmobile went through the ice, police are asking people to stay off lakes and rivers.

The snowmobiler, a 60-year-old man, plunged through the ice on Farlain Lake in Tiny Township on Sunday afternoon.

The man was in the frigid water for about a half hour. An officer had to carefully crawl out to the man on his stomach and pass him a rope.

He was taken to hospital for hypothermia. Police say the rider is lucky to be alive.

Marcel Dorion also went through the ice on his snowmobile in the Penetanguishene area on Sunday afternoon. He was wearing a floater suit and made it back to shore without assistance.

This incident has prompted both the OPP and South Simcoe Police to issue statements reminding people not to go out on the ice.

“Whatever your sport may be out on the ice, no ice is safe ice,” says OPP Const. Dave Hobson.

Ice on Lake Simcoe, including Kempenfelt Bay, is still very thin. It’s the same story on other lakes and rivers.

Police say just because ice has formed, it doesn’t make it safe.