BARRIE
Barrie

    • Orillia OPP seeking public assistance in missing person search

    A photo of an OPP logo. (File image) A photo of an OPP logo. (File image)
    Share

    Orillia OPP is investigating and searching for a missing person on Lake St. George.

    At around 5 p.m. on Friday, emergency services responded to reports of a missing person last seen in the water on Lake St. George in Severn Township.

    Emergency resources have since been deployed to conduct a search on the lake.

    Police are asking residents in the area to check for any signs of the individual.
     

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion I just don't get Taylor Swift

    It's one thing to say you like Taylor Swift and her music, but don't blame CNN's AJ Willingham's when she says she just 'doesn't get' the global phenomenon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News