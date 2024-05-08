BARRIE
Barrie

    • 14-year-old charged after high school lockdown

    Ont. high school locked down after alleged threat
    A 14-year-old from Orillia has been charged with mischief after a threat was made toward an Orillia high school on Wednesday.

    According to the OPP, police initiated a lockdown after reports of a threat to students and staff.

    During the incident at Orillia Secondary School, officials say students and staff were moved to secure areas away from doors and windows.

    The lockdown lasted for 20 minutes, during which time interior doors were locked, lights were shut off, and blinds were drawn as police conducted their investigation.

    Provincial police say the investigation led officers to a young person who had used a social media application to share a photo of what appeared to be a firearm.

    The investigation then determined that the object in the photo was not a real firearm but a small, detailed replica of one.

    The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia in June.

    The teen's identity is protected under the Youth Justice Criminal Act.

